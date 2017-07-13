Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as group’s chief digital officer

Mumbai: Tata Sons on Wednesday said it has appointed Aarthi Subramanian as group’s chief digital officer.

Subramanian will report to Natarajan Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons. She is currently an executive director at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and responsible for the company’s digital initiatives and delivery governance. She would continue to serve on the board of TCS as a non-executive director. She will take up the new role in August this year.

Subramanian has over 26 years of experience in the global technology sector. She started her career with TCS and worked in diverse roles in India, Sweden, the US and Canada and oversaw execution of large-scale technology projects as well as in operations and programme management. Subramanian is a graduate of computer science from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India, and holds a master’s degree in Engineering Management from University of Kansas, US.

“As the group chief digital officer, she will play a key role in driving digital adoption across group companies as well as the group’s digital initiatives. Having worked with Aarthi for many years, I know that her experience and commitment will be very valuable in building a Tata group that is ready to rise in the digital economy,” said Chandrasekaran in a statement.

Subramanian’s appointment comes at a time when the $103 billion Tata group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran is sharpening focus on big data and analytics to analyse consumer behaviour and tweak the way it does business.