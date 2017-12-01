Moody’s sees India’s air traffic growth at 8-10% in two years

According to data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, domestic air traffic this year has been growing at about 15% while international traffic growth is at 8-10%. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: India’s blistering pace of air traffic growth will moderate to a healthy 8-10% in the next two years, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said. Rising demand for air travel will prompt leading airports in the country to speed up their expansion plans, the agency said in a report.

“We expect air traffic growth to moderate but still remain healthy at 8%-10% annually over the next two years, compared with much lower growth in other countries in the region,” Moody’s Singapore-based analyst Abhishek Tyagi said in a Thursday report. The figure 8-10% applies to combined domestic and international traffic growth.

This compares with 6.3% growth in 2013-14, 12.4% in 2014-15, 17.9% in 2016 and 18.3% in 2016-17. The report did not explain why the agency sees lower growth ahead.

According to data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, domestic air traffic this year has been growing at about 15% while international traffic growth is at 8-10%.

Moody’s said the main drivers of passenger volume growth were the expansion of the middle class, cheaper flight tickets and improving regional connectivity.

These factors have forced airports to scramble to raise capacity.

“We expect large airports in India to bring forward plans to expand capacity to meet growing demand. The scale and complexity of expansion projects could affect the airports’ capacity to manage unexpected challenges, such as a sharp cut in the tariffs. This situation would reduce revenues and cash flow, and limit airports’ flexibility to defer spending once any expansion work commences,” Tyagi wrote in the same report.

India’s largest airport in Delhi is working to expand its capacity beyond the existing 62 million passengers per year. This will include airfield enhancements, expansion of terminals, construction of a new runway and other utilities. The expansion would require Rs4,000-7,000 crore over three to five years. Similarly, the Hyderabad airport is planning to spend Rs2,200-2,500 crore during 2017-21 to increase its capacity to 20 million passengers, the report said.

Moody said a number of initiatives over the past year to encourage more air travel and improve regional connectivity are a positive for airports’ credit profile.

“These government policies are likely to help sustain recent growth rates in air traffic,” it said, adding, however, “The regulatory regime in India for airports is relatively new and evolving. There have been some positive regulatory developments, including clarity on treatment of non-aeronautical revenues for determining tariffs. Further consistent application of regulations will provide support for the credit profiles of Indian airports.”

In October, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it expects India to become the world’s third largest aviation market in 2025, overtaking the UK a year earlier than originally expected. China will be the top market, followed by the US.