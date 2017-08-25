SpiceJet gets more time to hold AGM

The airline reported a net profit of Rs430.7 crore for the year ended March 2017. Photo: HT

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday said it will hold its annual general meeting on or before 30 November after getting two months more time from the government to conduct the AGM.

In a regulatory filing, the carrier said it has obtained an extension of two months for conducting the AGM from the Registrar of Companies (NCT of Delhi & Haryana). “Accordingly, the 33rd AGM of the company will be held on or before 30 November, 2017,” it said.

The specific reasons for seeking an extension could not be immediately ascertained. Under the Companies Act, 2013, AGM has to be conducted within six months of the closure of the financial year, 31 March.

The airline reported a net profit of Rs430.7 crore for the year ended March 2017. Shares of SpiceJet declined nearly 1% to close at Rs127.20 on the BSE.