Balraj Joshi appointed as new NHPC chairman
Balraj Joshi, technical director of NHPC, was elevated to the position of chairman-cum-managing director by DoPT
New Delhi:Balraj Joshi was on Friday appointed the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of NHPC Ltd, the country’s premier hydro power utility.
Joshi is at present director (technical) in the organisation. The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post till 31 December, 2019, i.e. the date of his superannuation, according to an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT).
According to another order, P. Alli Rani has been appointed the CMD of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Ltd. She is at present director (finance) in Container Corporation of India Limited.
Rani has been appointed to the post for a period of five years, the DoPT order said.
First Published: Fri, Sep 22 2017. 04 20 PM IST
