Balraj Joshi appointed as new NHPC chairman

Balraj Joshi will lead NHPC till 31 December, 2019 when he superannuates.

New Delhi:Balraj Joshi was on Friday appointed the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of NHPC Ltd, the country’s premier hydro power utility.

Joshi is at present director (technical) in the organisation. The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post till 31 December, 2019, i.e. the date of his superannuation, according to an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT).

According to another order, P. Alli Rani has been appointed the CMD of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Ltd. She is at present director (finance) in Container Corporation of India Limited.

Rani has been appointed to the post for a period of five years, the DoPT order said.