Amazon to invest Rs179.25 crore in Shoppers Stop

Earlier this week, Shoppers Stop had entered into a commercial arrangement with Amazon India to sell its products on the latter’s marketplace. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Retail major Shoppers Stop Ltd on Saturday said Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC will invest Rs179.25 crore in the company.

Shoppers Stop’s board has approved issuance of 43.95 lakh equity shares of Rs5 each at price of Rs407.78 per piece to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings for Rs179.25 crore on preferential basis in a meeting held on Saturday, Shoppers Stop said in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

The board has also proposed to hold an extra ordinary general meeting of the company on 18 October to seek approval of the shareholders, it said. The issuance of shares to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings is subject regulatory and shareholders’ approvals.

Earlier this week, Shoppers Stop had entered into a commercial arrangement with Amazon India to sell its products on the latter’s marketplace.

Shoppers Stop, in a BSE filing, had said there is no separate monetary consideration other than the mutual covenants and agreements of the parties. “In addition to the website of the company and its group companies, the company will exclusively sell its products online on the Amazon.in marketplace,” it had said.

Amazon India will provide marketing, promotion and visibility support to promote the sale of products of Shoppers Stop on Amazon.in. The companies will also partner for marketing activities, it added. “The parties will partner on an exclusive basis for creation of Amazon experience centres,” the filing had said. Amazon India fashion business head Arun Sirdeshmukh had said the collaboration will enable the two partners to draw upon each other’s strengths to serve the evolving customer base in India.

“Shoppers Stop will list its entire portfolio of over 500 brands on the Amazon marketplace in an exclusive arrangement. Also, Shoppers Stop Ltd will create exclusive Amazon experience centres for fashion across its physical network,” he had said.