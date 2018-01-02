Mumbai Dalit protests: Jet Airways, Air India waive off ticket cancellation charges

Dalit groups protesting in Mumbai against the violence in Bhima Koregaon area of Pune on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Airlines led by Jet Airways Ltd and Air India Ltd Tuesday relaxed ticket cancellation rules for Mumbai passengers after caste unrest disrupted life in parts of the city.

“Due to unrest in Mumbai, we are waiving off change and cancellation charges, including fare difference if any, on all confirmed tickets for flights to and from Mumbai for travel dated 2nd January, 2018,” Jet Airways said in a social media post.

An Air India spokesperson said cancellation charges, re-booking charges and no-show charges for Mumbai flights are being waived off.

Comments were awaited from IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia which also fly to the city.

The unrest started a day after a 28-year-old Dalit died in Pune district following an altercation between two groups during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of a British-Peshwa war.

The anger over marking the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune continued on Tuesday as protestors pelted stones at buses and trains on the Harbour Line.

Protesters blocked roads in several areas of Mumbai, forced shops to shut and also attacked a journalist of a television news channel.

The central railway suspended suburban services between Kurla and Vashi on its harbour corridor and is running special services between CSMT-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel section.

Thousands of Dalits gather at Bhima Koregaon every year to mark the anniversary of the war between the British, who had several Dalit soldiers in their regiment, and the Peshwas, then rulers of parts of Maharashtra. The Dalit community believes that the British won the war and that Dalit soldiers played a key role in defeating the Peshwas, who were said to have instituted oppressive caste practices. Celebrations gathered momentum in 1927 after B.R. Ambedkar visited the site.

PTI and Hindustan Times contributed to the story.