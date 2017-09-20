Anil Agarwal of Vedanta to boost Anglo American stake by $2 billion
London: Vedanta Resources Plc chairman Anil Agarwal plans to purchase as much as £1.5 billion ($2 billion) worth of Anglo American Plc shares, increasing his stake in the blue-chip British miner that’s benefited from a recovery in commodity prices.
The stake purchase comes on top of an announcement in March that his Volcan unit was acquiring close to 13% of the company. Agarwal said Wednesday the purchase was a family investment and he doesn’t intend to make a takeover offer for the company, according to a statement.
Agarwal, who is set to become the largest shareholder ahead of South Africa’s Public Investment Corp., offered to merge part of his mining empire with Anglo American last year, only to be rebuffed. The London-based mining group has been seen as a candidate for a potential break-up through splitting some of its South African assets from the global mining business.
The purchase will be funded by a mandatory exchangeable bond issued by his family holding company and secured by Anglo shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is sole adviser on the transaction. Bloomberg
