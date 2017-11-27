L&T’s construction arm bags orders worth Rs3,572 crore

L&T shares were trading 0.87% higher at Rs1,226.90 apiece in morning trade on BSE on Monday. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs3,572 crore across business segments.

“The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs3,572 crore across various business segments,” the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said transportation and infrastructure business has bagged order an worth Rs1,358 crore from Bangalore International Airport Ltd.

Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs1,264 crore in the domestic market.

While the company’s power transmission and distribution business and building and factories business won orders worth Rs595 crore and Rs355 crore, respectively.

Shares of the company were trading 0.87% higher at Rs1,226.90 apiece in the morning trade on BSE today.