Fintech start-up InstaReM raises $13 million from GSR Ventures, others
The Singapore-headquartered InstaReM, co-founded by Prajit Nanu, will use the investments to build its global payment infrastructure
Latest News »
- PM Modi in Israel: Sticking points in India-Israel ties
- IOC plans to buy North American sour crude for first time
- News in Numbers: India, China forecast to add 361 mn new mobile subscribers by 2020
- NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 16,758 crore govt bonds tomorrow
- Qatar’s deadline to meet demands won’t be extended, Saudi Arabia says
Mumbai: Digital cross-border payments company InstaReM on Tuesday said it has raised investments worth $ 13 million from GSR ventures, SBI-FMO ventures, Vertex Ventures, Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH) and Global Founders Capital (GFC).
The Singapore-headquartered company, co-founded by Mumbai-bred Prajit Nanu, will use the investments to build its global payment infrastructure, it said in a statement here.
More From Livemint »
The investments will also be used to boost the employee-strength of its office in Mumbai where most of the company’s teams are based, it said.
“The fund-raise is significant on multiple counts. GSR has a strong network in China and the US whereas SBI-FMO has a strong base in Japan and emerging markets. Jefferson Chen from GSR ventures now joins the InstaReM board,” Nanu said.
The company claims it has grown eight times in volume since its March 2016 funding. In total, InstaReM has now raised over $ 18 million.
The fintech has the capability to now send payments to over 50 countries with a guaranteed destination amount on the same day.
By start of the October-December quarter of 2017, InstaReM will be available across all markets in Europe and the US, in addition to Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada, the company said.