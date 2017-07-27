HCL Q1 net profit rises 6.1% to Rs2,171crore, shares soar over 3%

New Delhi: India’s fourth-largest software services exporter HCL Technologies on Thursday reported 6.1% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs2,171 crore for the first quarter ended on 30 June 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs2,047 crore in the year-ago period, HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenues grew 7.2% to Rs12,149 crore in April-June 2017 as against Rs11,336 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17. Shares of the company rose by over 3% to Rs918.90 in early trade on BSE after the results.

In dollar terms, the company’s net profit increased 10.3% to $336.7 million in the reported quarter, while revenues grew 11.4% to $1.88 billion. HCL Technologies maintained its revenue growth guidance of between 10.5-12.5% in constant currency terms.

“We continue to propel forward on our Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy, delivering a revenue growth of 2.6% quarter-on-quarter and 12.2% year-on-year in constant currency terms in Q1 FY2018,” HCL Technologies president and chief executive officer C. Vijayakumar said.

This quarter, HCL Technologies also expanded EBIT margins from 20% to 20.1%, through continued superior execution in core business, integration and assimilation of the acquired entities, as well as IP investments, he added.

HCL Technologies chief financial officer Anil Chanana said the share buyback of Rs3,500 crore was successfully concluded during the quarter. “...together with the dividend per share of Rs2 this quarter, is demonstrative of our balanced capital allocation focus,” he added.

HCL Tech reported broad-based growth across all revenue segments with the Americas and Europe growing by 16.9% and 0.3%, respectively, year-on-year. Financial services grew at 19.2%, manufacturing at 17.1%, lifesciences and healthcare at 10.6%, public services at 6.4%, retail and CPG at 7.1%.

However, telecommunications, media, publishing and entertainment posted 2.7% y-o-y decline in constant currency. For the June quarter, HCL Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of Rs1,226 crore.

During the quarter, 13 transformational deals were signed across service lines, industry verticals and geographies. Total headcount stood at 117,781 at the end of June 2017, with a gross addition of 9,462 people. The attrition for IT services on LTM (last twelve months) basis stood at 16.2%. The company has announced a dividend of Rs2 per share.