V Resorts raises $4 million from Seedfund, RB International
Resort management company V Resorts said it has raised $4 million in a fresh round of funding from venture funds Seedfund and RB International
Latest News »
- Kerala fixed unified fee structure for private medical colleges
- Amazon robots poised to revamp how Whole Foods warehouses are run
- GST rate: Delhi’s furniture makers shut shops for 3 days in protest
- CAIT releases white paper on GST to educate traders
- BCCI to form Committee to implement Supreme Court order
Mumbai: Resort management company V Resorts on Monday said it has raised $4 million in a fresh round of funding from venture funds Seedfund and RB International.
“V Resorts has recently raised $4 million in its third round of funding, with Seedfund and RB International,” it said in a statement. The capital raised would be utilized to double its inventory and invest in consumer and operator interfaces, it added. V Resorts currently manages over 70 resorts across 15 states in the country.
More From Livemint »
“Initiatives are in place to increase our footprints in over 1,000 locations in India in the next two years,” V Resorts founder and CEO Aditi Balbir said, adding that the company has international expansion plans with a focus on southeast Asia.