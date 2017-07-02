TPG Capital withdraws buyout bid for Australia’s Fairfax Media

Melbourne/Ruth Liew: TPG Capital has pulled out of the running to buy Fairfax Media Ltd, leaving US private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC as the potential sole bidder for the Sydney-based publisher.

TPG said it had “exited the Fairfax due-diligence process” and decided not to proceed with an offer for the company, according to an emailed statement from a TPG spokesman to Bloomberg on Sunday.

TPG sent a letter to Fairfax chairman Nick Falloon on Sunday to notify him the private equity group was bowing out of the bidding process, the Australian Financial Review, a Fairfax newspaper, reported earlier in the day without saying where it got the information. Hellman & Friedman sent a letter to Fairfax’s board on Friday stating it had not walked away from the deal, although it has not put forward a binding bid, according to the Australian Financial Review.

A Fairfax spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment when contacted by telephone by Bloomberg on Sunday.

Fairfax’s Australian assets include the Financial Review and Macquarie radio network as well as the Domain real-estate advertising division, the publisher’s main earnings engine. The takeover proposals followed years of job cuts and asset writedowns at Fairfax, whose shares had tumbled from a pre-financial-crisis high amid disruption of traditional media’s revenue streams.

The company was valued at as much as A$2.9 billion ($2.2 billion), after Hellman offered between A$1.225 and A$1.25 a share for Fairfax in May, compared with an earlier A$1.20-a-share cash offer from a TPG consortium that included Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. The publisher granted both private-equity suitors access to its books in May to “establish whether an acceptable binding transaction can be agreed”.

Fairfax shares have risen 24% this year, beating the broader S&P/ASX200 index’s 1% gain. They closed 8.3% lower at A$1.10 on Friday.

The media company said in February it was considering hiving off Domain into a separately listed business after its value soared along with a five-year real-estate boom in Sydney. The unit could double in value by 2020 to as much as A$4 billion, UBS Group AG said in May.

TPG, a US alternative-investment firm that oversees about $70 billion, and other owners in March agreed to sell Australian utility Alinta Energy Holdings Ltd for more than A$4 billion while the buyout firm also sold down its stake in poultry company Inghams Group Ltd in an initial public offering last year. Bloomberg