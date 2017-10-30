Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad for ‘security reasons’
A Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad owing to security reasons, says a security personnel
Ahmedabad: A Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the airport in Ahmedabad for “security reasons”, according to people familiar with the matter.
The flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 2.55am, landed at Ahmedabad airport at around 3.45am. A passenger onboard said the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad citing “security reasons”.
All the passengers were asked to deplane and were screened. A security personnel at Ahmedabad airport said the flight was diverted as there was a specific threat call.
The number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate response from Jet Airways spokesperson.
First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 09 39 AM IST
