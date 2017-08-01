Glenmark’s dermatitis molecule displays positive results in phase-2a trial

Glenmark plans to out-license some of its new drugs, including GBR 830.

Mumbai: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said its molecule, GBR 830, indicated for treatment of atopic dermatitis, has shown positive results in phase-2a clinical trial in terms of safety and efficacy.

The study evaluated the safety, biological and clinical activity, and pharmacokinetics of GBR 830, relative to placebo, in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis with history of inadequate response to topical therapies, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Glenmark plans to out-license some of its new drugs, including GBR 830. It has in all 13 such products in various stages of development.

In a conference call with analysts on 28 July, Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of the company had said, “We have about 6-8 companies interested in GBR 830. This is a transformational product as it could have broad applications beyond atopic dermatitis. Out-licensing deal for this product would be substantial for the company.”

Saldanha added Glenmark hopes to close at least one out-licensing deal by the end of this year.

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.65% in intraday trading. At 10:35am, the stock was up 1.13% at Rs705.30 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.15% to 32,563.75 points.

The phase-2a double‐blind, placebo‐controlled, randomized trial was conducted on 62 patients over 12 weeks. Patients were assessed on multiple endpoints after receiving two doses with two viable biopsies. In the GBR 830 group, 17 out of 23 patients experienced at least a 50% reduction in their Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores.

The overall safety profile of GBR 830 was similar to that of placebo. The most common treatment‐related adverse event was headache, with no clinically meaningful differences between GBR 830 and placebo, Glenmark said.

“Atopic dermatitis can have a severe impact on quality of life. GBR 830 is a novel, antagonistic monoclonal antibody that is designed to selectively target OX40 receptors to reduce inflammation in atopic dermatitis. We are pleased with the outcome of our phase 2a study and look forward to rapidly advancing GBR 830,” said Fred Grossman, president and chief medical officer of Glenmark.

The company plans to submit these data for presentation at upcoming scientific meetings and publication in a peer‐reviewed journal. It also plans to initiate phase-2b trial in the first half of calendar year 2018.

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a chronic skin disease caused by allergic reactions. This disease affects nearly 18 million Americans.