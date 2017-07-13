Deals Buzz: Sebi examines open offer possibility in Vodafone-Idea merger deal

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Catholic Syrian Bank to reconsider IPO plan

Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) once again has to reconsider about going public as talks for a private stake sale to Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings have fallen through, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. "An IPO (initial public offering) is back on the table for Catholic Syrian Bank. They are seriously exploring that. They are in preliminary discussions, though no final decision has been taken as of yet. For now, they are exploring an IPO and continue to explore a private stake sale," said one of the persons cited above, requesting anonymity as the negotiations are private.

Google acquires 4-month old Bengaluru AI start-up, Halli labs

Google Inc. has acquired Halli Labs, a four-month old start-up out of Bengaluru, that is developing artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Halli Labs is helpful in developing solutions to traditional problems using AI, MI, deep learning and natural language processing technologies. "We will be joining Google's Next Billion Users team to help get more technology and information into more people's hands around the world," the company said in blog post on Medium.com.

Warburg Pincus likely to invest $75 million in CleanMax Solar

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus Llc plans to invest around $75 million in CleanMax Solar, an on-site rooftop solar power developer, which would be considered as one of the largest overseas investments in Indian rooftop solar space, reports Mint, citing several people aware of the development."Warburg Pincus is in talks with CleanMax Solar for a substantive investment," said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity.

HDFC Life, Max prepare new merger structure

HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd and Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd have extended the deadline for the merger talks till 31 July and are working on a new merger structure after the insurance regulator emitted the original three-step union, said two people with knowledge of the discussions. Under the new merger structure, Max Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance will merge to form a new firm, tentatively called HDFC Plus, reports Mint.

Singh brothers seek urgent funds to repay Religare debt

Singh brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who own shares in Fortis Healthcare and Religare Group companies of RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd, have approached lenders for urgent funds to meet repayment commitments of financial services firm Religare Enterprises Ltd, two people directly aware of the talks said. India ratings and Research in June this year said that Religare Enterprises may have to borrow money to repay Rs155 crore worth of debt and interest due on 30 June since the company was temporarily short of cash, reported Mint.

Sebi sees an open offer possibility in Vodafone-Idea merger deal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining whether the proposed merger between Vodafone India and the Kumar Mangalam Birla-owned Idea Cellular will elicit an open offer under the takeover rules, reports The Economic Times.

In March, the boards of Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone India Ltd approved their merger, excluding the latter’s 42% stake in Indus Towers Ltd, heralding the creation of India’s largest telecom company in a $23 billion deal.

Snapdeal wants Flipkart to pay at least $900 million for buyout deal

Online marketplace Snapdeal has asked bigger rival Flipkart to pay at least $900 million in stock after rejecting the latter's latest buyout offer, reports Mint, citing two people familiar with the matter. Flipkart is yet to respond to Snapdeal's demand but the company will send a new offer this week that will be higher than its previous bid of $700-750 million, the report added.

Paytm buys majority stake in ticketing platform Insider.in

Paytm on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in Insider.in, the ticketing arm of events company OML Entertainment. The acquisition, terms of which are undisclosed, will allow Paytm to integrate events listed on Insider.in on Paytm app, giving a major boost to its online ticketing service. Patym introduced movie and events tickets in March last year.