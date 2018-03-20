Jeff Bezos walks robotic dog as Facebook crisis deepens

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture of walking a robotic dog. Photo: AFP

New York: While the financial community was watching an internal crisis unfolding at Facebook, with a lot of market valuation lost in the process, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted this: A picture of himself strutting in the sunshine with a robotic dog.

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018

For the record, AMZN is up 32% year-to-date vs FB -2.2% (now the only FAANG—Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google (now Alphabet, Inc.)—member in negative territory in 2018). Bloomberg