PNB Q2 profit rises 2% to Rs561 crore, beats estimates

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.31% at end-September compared with 13.66% at end-June quarter and 13.63% a year earlier. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Punjab National Bank, the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 2% rise in second-quarter profit that handily beat forecasts, as its bad loans ratio fell.

Net profit rose to Rs561 crore in the quarter ended 30 September from Rs549 crore a year earlier, beating the Rs433 billion rupees average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.31% as of 30 September compared with 13.66% at 30 June and 13.63% a year earlier, the bank said on Friday. Provisions for non-performing assets rose 64% to 26.94 billion rupees.

State-run lenders account for the bulk of Indian banks’ record Rs9.5 trillion soured loan pile as of June. The surge in bad loans has choked new lending in an economy which needs revival in investment to help spur growth.

The Indian government, which owns majority stakes in 21 lenders including PNB, last month announced a $32 billion recapitalisation plan for the banks to help them resolve soured loans and kickstart lending which last year grew at its slowest pace in more than six decades.

At 1.13pm, shares of the bank were trading about 4% higher at Rs205.7, while the Sensex was up 0.18%. PNB shares have surged 43% since the recapitalisation plan was announced on 24 October. Reuters