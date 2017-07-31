IndiGo Q1 profit rises 37% to Rs811 crore

IndiGo attributed the good set of numbers to overall improvement in all key operational metrics, including overhead cost, which declined by 2.5%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Interglobe Aviation Ltd, that owns the country’s largest airline IndiGo, on Monday reported its highest quarterly profit with a 37.1% increase in bottom line at Rs811 crore for the three months to June.

The New Delhi-based carrier, that enjoys over 40% market share, said its revenue grew 25.6% to Rs5,955 crore, driven by higher passenger revenue that grew 5.5% and higher load factor that grew 4.7% pushing up the overall yields by 200 bps.

The airline attributed the good set of numbers to overall improvement in all key operational metrics, including overhead cost, which declined by 2.5%.

The carrier ended the quarter with a fleet of 135 aircraft, including 22 A320 Neos. The Interglobe counter closed almost flat at Rs1,290.75 on the BSE against the benchmark Sensex that rallied 0.63% to close a new lifetime high at 32,515 points.