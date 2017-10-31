Deals Buzz: Bain Capital to invest $1 billion in Axis Bank

Bain Capital is in advanced talks with Axis Bank to invest between $750 million and $1 billion (Rs4,800-6,400 crore). Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

IDFC, Shriram call off merger talks due to valuation differences

IDFC Ltd and Shriram Group on Monday called off their planned merger following differences over valuation. IDFC management said that it will continue to look at buying or merging with other non-banking financial companies at the level of IDFC Bank, reports Mint. Read more

Torrent Pharma in advanced talks to buy Unichem’s India business for Rs3,200-3,300 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is likely in advanced discussions to acquire the domestic formulations business of Unichem Laboratories Ltd for Rs3,200-3,300 crore, reports Mint citing two people aware of the development on the condition of anonymity. Read more

HDFC Standard Life IPO starts from 7 November

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd, the fifth insurance company heading for an initial public offering (IPO) this year, on Monday said it would launch its Rs8,695 crore initial share sale on 7 November, reports Mint. Read more

Edge Networks gets $4.5 million from Kalaari Capital, Ventureast, others

Edge Networks, a human resources technology start-up, on Monday said it has secured $4.5 million in funding from investors including Kalaari Capital and Ventureast. The company uses artificial intelligence as well as data science to automate human resources processes for organizations, reports Mint. Read more

Bain Capital to invest $1 billion in Axis Bank

Bain Capital is in advanced talks with Axis Bank to invest between $750 million and $1 billion (Rs4,800-6,400 crore), in what could be one of the largest private equity investments in the Indian banking sector, reports ET. Read more

Brookfield Asset Management, Resurgent Power bid to buy JP Power

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and Resurgent Power have bid for debt-ridden Jaiprakash Power Ventures, which its lenders have put on the block under the strategic debt restructuring mechanism, reports ET citing two people familiar with the matter. Read more

Bharti Telecom to acquire stake in Airtel for up to Rs9,623 crore

Bharti Telecom Ltd, the holding company of Bharti Airtel Ltd, will acquire as much as 4.62% in India’s largest telecom operator, the company told the National Stock Exchange on Monday, reports Mint. At this price, the size of the transaction is likely to be between Rs7,700 crore and Rs9,623 crore. Read more

Mahindra Logistics IPO opens today, Rs247.20 crore raised from anchor investors

Mahindra Logistics Ltd, the logistics arm of automobile maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), on Monday said it has raised Rs247.2 crore by selling shares to institutional investors as part of its anchor book allocation, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens, reports Mint. Read more

Vedanta to invest $9 billion in India, says Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Resources Plc will invest roughly $9 billion in India over the next few years to expand its hydrocarbons, metals and mining businesses and meet more of India’s requirements of these commodities locally, executive chairman Anil Agarwal told Mint in an interview. Read more