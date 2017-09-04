Lupin launches generic hypertension drug in US market
Drug maker Lupin launches Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets, a hypertension drug, in the US market
New Delhi: Drug maker Lupin Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets, a hypertension drug, in the US market.
The company has launched the tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg after having received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.
The Mumbai-based company’s product is the generic equivalent of Daiichi Sankyo Inc.’s Benicar tablets which is indicated for the treatment of hypertension. As per IMS MAT data for July 2017, Benicar tablets had US sales of $681 million.
Lupin shares were trading 0.13% down at Rs 992.25 on BSE.
First Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 03 06 PM IST
