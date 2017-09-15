DBS Bank files insolvency proceedings against Ruchi Soya

A file photo of DBS Bank. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Friday said its creditor DBS Bank has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company.

The company, in a BSE filing, said it has received a copy of the application filed by DBS Bank to begin corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Ruchi Soya’s primary lines of business include selling packaged edible oils and soyabean chunks, oilseed extraction, edible oil refining, and wind power generation.

The company earlier this month said its board has set up a committee to explore business restructuring options, including creating subsidiaries for individual businesses within the company, and separating businesses into individual entities.

Ruchi Soya is part of a list of 28 defaulters that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent to banks, asking them to conclude a debt resolution process by 13 December this year, Mint reported. RBI has asked banks to finish proceedings by the end of the year, failing which these accounts will be referred to the NCLT for proceedings under IBC.

At 2.48pm, Ruchi Soya shares were trading 0.46% down at Rs21.85, while Sensex rose 77 points, or 0.24%, to 32,319.