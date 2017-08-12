JK Cement Q1 profit rises 30% at Rs79 crore

JK Cement is the second largest manufacturer of white cement in the country, with an annual capacity of 6,00,000 tonnes. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: JK Cement on Saturday reported 30.38% rise in its standalone net profit to Rs79.34 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal, mainly on account of higher revenue.

Its net profit in the April-June period of last fiscal was Rs60.85 crore, JK Cement Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs1,208.43 crore as against Rs1,039.80 crore in the year-ago period, up 16.21%. Its total expenses during the first quarter (Q1) of 2017 -18 rose 15.26% to Rs 1,123.77 crore, compared to Rs974.94 crore in the April-June period of 2016-17.

The company is the second largest manufacturer of white cement in the country, with an annual capacity of 6,00,000 tonnes, according to its website.

It also claims to be the second largest producer of wall putty in the country with an annual installed capacity of 700,000 tonnes.