 Divi’s Lab Vizag unit gets USFDA inspection report with 6 observations - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Sat, Nov 18 2017. 02 56 PM IST

Divi’s Lab Vizag unit gets USFDA inspection report with 6 observations

Divi’s lab says it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US health regulator for its unit-II in Visakhapatnam, as closure of audit by USFDA
PTI
Divi’s Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration in September, 2017 wherein a form 483 was issued with six observations. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Divi’s Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration in September, 2017 wherein a form 483 was issued with six observations. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories on Saturday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its unit in Visakhapatnam.

Divi’s Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in September, 2017 wherein a form 483 was issued with six observations.

“We have now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US-FDA for our Unit-II, as closure of audit by FDA,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.

First Published: Sat, Nov 18 2017. 02 56 PM IST
Topics: Divi's Lab USFDA FDA Approval Visakhapatnam Establishment Inspection Report

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share