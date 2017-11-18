Divi’s Lab Vizag unit gets USFDA inspection report with 6 observations
Divi’s lab says it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US health regulator for its unit-II in Visakhapatnam, as closure of audit by USFDA
New Delhi: Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories on Saturday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its unit in Visakhapatnam.
Divi’s Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in September, 2017 wherein a form 483 was issued with six observations.
“We have now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US-FDA for our Unit-II, as closure of audit by FDA,” the company said in a BSE filing.
The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.
