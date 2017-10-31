Airtel Q2 profit plunges 76.52% to Rs343 crore

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal. The mobile market continues to experience value erosion and financial stress led by competitive pressures, said the telecom firm in a statement to the stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s largest telecom company, on Tuesday said that its net profit for the quarter ended 30 September fell 76.5% to Rs343 crore from Rs1,461 crore in the year ago period. The consolidated revenue for the quarter was at Rs21,777 crore, a decline of 10.4% in the period.

“Mobile market continues to experience value erosion and financial stress led by competitive pressures,” Airtel said in a statement.

The company said its mobile data traffic has grown four-fold to 784 billion MBs in the quarter as compared to 178 billion MBs in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive of Airtel for India and South Asia, said that the financial stress in the industry has continued due to double digit revenue decline and “will be further accentuated by the reduction in IUC rates in the next quarter”.

“This will eventually force operator consolidation and exits as we have witnessed in the recent past. Airtel remains committed to its goal of increasing revenue market share in this competitive environment by providing superior customer experience and strategically investing behind building more data capacities,” Vittal said.

The company’s consolidated net debt has increased to Rs91,480 crore from Rs87,840 crore in the preceding June quarter. Net debt excluding the deferred payment liabilities to the telecom department and finance lease obligations has increased by Rs2,554 crore sequentially in the quarter.

“Lower Ebitda along with rising spectrum costs and continued investments in India have resulted in deterioration of Return on Capital Employed to 5.1% from 7.4% in the corresponding quarter last year,” the company said.