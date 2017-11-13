UK’s baby food brand Piccolo raises £500,000 from DSG Consumer Partners

Piccolo has pledged to give 10% of profits to charity and recently developed a new initiative to donate over 100,000 baby food pouches to families struggling to feed their children through food banks and children’s charities.

Mumbai: Piccolo, the UK’s baby food brand, on Monday said it had raised around £500,000 from Deepak Shahdadpuri-led investment firm DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP).

The funds will be used to support Piccolo’s growth in the UK as well as into new territories across South East Asia and India and also to nurture its sister charity, the Food Education Foundation.

According to the statement, Piccolo has pledged to give 10% of profits to charity and recently developed a new initiative to donate over 100,000 baby food pouches to families struggling to feed their children through food banks and children’s charities.

“As a father of three, I am only too aware of how important it is to introduce your little ones to quality food and flavours from the very beginning. This is one of the reasons I was so interested in Piccolo—I believe them to be a hugely exciting and innovative fast-growing company on the edge of huge growth, and I want to help them realise this potential. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team in London and encouraging them to be the global brand I know they can be,” said Shahdadpuri, founder of DSG Consumer Partners.

DSG Consumer Partners, one of the first funds in India to focus exclusively on the consumer space, has invested in firms such as speciality food ingredients maker Veeba Foods, Greek yoghurt maker Epigamia, payments firm Mswipe, online budget accommodation portal Oyo Rooms and tea shop chain Chai Point.