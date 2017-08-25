Nachiket Mor re-appointed to RBI’s central board for 4 years

Nachiket M. Mor is the India director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai:Nachiket Madhusudan Mor, country director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was on Thursday re-appointed to the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for four more years.

“The central government has re-appointed Dr. Nachiket Madhusudan Mor as a member of the Eastern Area Local Board of Reserve Bank of India and has also nominated him to be a director of the central board of directors of Reserve Bank of India,” said the central bank in its press release.

Mor’s appointment is effective from 24 August, 2017, and is for a period of four years or until further orders whichever is earlier, the regulator said. Mor was first nominated as director on the RBI board in 2013.