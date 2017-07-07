Infosys strengthens partnership with online education provider Udacity

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd on Friday said it strengthened its partnership with online education provider, Udacity Inc. for skilling new hires at the country’s second largest software services firm.

Infosys has fortified its partnership with Udacity for the second consecutive year, the company said in a statement. The joint endeavour, aimed at accelerating the pace of skill adoption in new technologies and industry skills in the new batch of trainees of Infosys, offers a nanodegree programme online. It also enables the learner to develop unique, in-demand skills through project-based and real-world scenarios.

“The training programme, called Infosys-Udacity FastTrack Programme, gives students an opportunity to complete a nanodegree programme online before joining the Infosys training programme in Mysore,” the statement said.

The partnership is aimed at preparing the current talent pool to work on more ambitious projects, and accelerate the deployment of these hires on projects, it added. “We are consistently investing to bring a culture of lifelong learning early... Through our partnership with Udacity, we are now able to complement this learning, and build a strong foundation with specialised skills training,” Infosys chief technology officer Navin Budhiraja said.