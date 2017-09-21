NCLAT to study London court’s directive to Vikram Bakshi on CPRL stake

Last week, LCIA had asked Vikram Bakshi to sell his stake in CPRL, McDonald’s franchise for northern and eastern India. Photo: Mint

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday said it would study the award passed by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) to arrive at an outcome in the ongoing Vikram Bakshi and McDonald’s India case.

Last week, LCIA had asked Bakshi to sell his stake in Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL), McDonald’s franchise for northern and eastern India. LCIA had also called for the appointment of independent experts to determine a fair value for the joint venture, so that the US-based fast food chain could buy out Bakshi’s stake, according to a report by PTI.

CPRL, a joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald’s India, operates 169 restaurants across the country.

The tribunal was hearing two different appeals. One was brought by McDonald’s India against the NCLT order of July reinstating Bakshi as managing director of CPRL.

The other was filed by Bakshi, requesting a fair valuation of the fast food chain’s outlets in northern and eastern India.

Bakshi had also filed a fresh plea seeking interim relief against termination. However, the tribunal did not pass any interim order.

A bench headed by NCLAT chairperson S.J. Mukhopadhaya said it will look into the LCIA award to analyse its impact on both appeals.

“If this is a case of operational mismanagement, arbitration will not be binding. If this is an arbitral dispute, the tribunal has no jurisdiction to pass any order. We will have to look into that. Jurisdiction will depend on that,” he said during the hearing.

McDonald’s India terminated its franchise agreement with CPRL on 21 August for all 169 McDonald’s outlets in northern and eastern India, citing non-payment of royalties as the primary reason. Bakshi, managing director of CPRL, was supposed to shut the restaurants from 6 September.

“We are reviewing the direction from the court, but have no other information to share at this time,” an MIPL spokesperson said.

Bakshi said he is awaiting the Tribunal’s official order before making any comments.

Up until now, all McDonald’s outlets have not only continued to operate, but Bakshi, earlier this week, also reopened 19 out of 43 outlets in the national capital that were shut in June due to the company’s failure to renew eating house licences.

The matter will be heard next on 25 October.

McDonald’s has been pursuing arbitration against Bakshi in LCIA since 2013.

In 2013, the company had voted against the re-election of Bakshi as managing director of CPRL, following which Bakshi challenged his removal in the Company Law Board (now National Company Law Tribunal or NCLT). Later in 2013, McDonald’s had revoked the joint venture agreement and invoked arbitration.

However, NCLT on 13 July reinstated Bakshi as the managing director and also asked McDonald’s Corp. to refrain from interfering in the functioning of CPRL.