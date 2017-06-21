Delhi metro plans to introduce ‘smart watch’ for hassle free travel

New Delhi: The Delhi metro in collaboration with Austrian company LAKS GmbH plans to introduce a smart watch—Watch2Pay — to enable a hassle free travel in the metro.

The smart watch, which would be internally configured with a Delhi Metro SIM card, will be available for Rs6,000 onwards.

More From Livemint »

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a press statement said the new facility is expected to provide commuters more convenient and faster access to the network.

ALSO READ: SC rejects DMRC plea against Rs60 crore interest payment to Reliance Infra unit

Commuter will simply have to touch the wrist watch to the screens of the gates at metro stations to get access. The SIM sized cards can easily be removed and reinserted into the watch as and when required.

Top-ups for the smart cards will be available through all the methods of recharge used at present such as credit cards, debit cards and net banking.