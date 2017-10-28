Jaguar Land Rover launches 7-seater Discovery at Rs71.38 lakh

Rohit Suri (left) MD & president of Jaguar Land Rover India during the launch of new Land Rover Discovery in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: To bridge a wide gap in its portfolio in the mid-segment, Tata Motors’ British luxury marquee Jaguar Land Rover on Saturday launched the fifth generation Land Rover Discovery in a seven-seater format at a price point ranging from Rs71.38 lakh to Rs82 lakh.

The full size seven-seater premium SUV comes with both a 3-litre petrol and diesel powertrain options and offers a host of features such as full-sized spare wheel with an automatic tyre lifting option and intelligent seat fold functionality—both industry firsts. The new model comes in six variants. It also boasts of the highest wading depth of 900 mm, (Merc’s GLS has only 600 mm while Q7 of Audi offers only 500 mm) which will help the vehicle wade through flooded streets, the company said.

Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said the Land Rover portfolio had a yawning gap in the mid-segment from a pricing angel. “Our Land Rover models range from the Rs 42-lakh Discovery Sport and the Rs 1.66-crore priced Range Rover leaving a yawning gap in the middle. The new Discovery fills that gap, which should help further build onto our already high growth we have had so far this year,” Suri told PTI. He parried a direct answer about sales expectations from the new Discovery by said the initial response has been very good having already received over 800 ‘interests’ in the car. But he refused to quantify the pre-launch bookings for the new SUV which will be imported from its British plant.

“We are already booked for the first two months,” was all he would proffer when asked about pre-bookings. Suri said the new Discovery distinguishes itself from most of its competition on its design appeal, intelligent versatility, enabling technology and a host of capability related features. It also offers the world’s first intelligent seat fold system enabling one to configure the seating from inside.

Land Rover launched the first Discovery 28 years ago and the latest model is the fifth generation. Suri said India is the only market where the new Discovery offers headroom for seven adults across the three rows of seating. It also offers permanent four-wheel drive. The Land Rover range here includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs42 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs44.44 lakh), the new Discovery (starting at Rs71.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 93.82 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 166.42 lakh).

JLR had reported a 45% growth in the first nine months of the year to over 2,940 units and sells through 25 outlets. The company added two dealers this year and may add a similar numbers next year as well, Suri said.