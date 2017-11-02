Natco Pharma Q2 profit rises 27% at Rs84 crore
Natco Pharma reports a 27.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs84.4 crore for the second quarter ended 30 Sept 2017 as against Rs66.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal
New Delhi: Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 27.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs84.4 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2017.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs66.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs432.2 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs471.1 crore for the same period a year ago.
Shares of Natco Pharma today settled at Rs996.70 per scrip, up 2.28%on BSE.
First Published: Thu, Nov 02 2017. 04 07 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
No government push to GDP growth in September quarter
PMI: Restocking bounce short-lived, GST clouds over manufacturing sector darken
Hero MotoCorp’s robust margins face challenge of rising input costs
Godrej Consumer Products’ results echo the domestic volume growth story
Cognizant results reiterate Indian IT’s growth worries
Share