Last Published: Thu, Nov 02 2017. 04 07 PM IST

Natco Pharma Q2 profit rises 27% at Rs84 crore

Natco Pharma reports a 27.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs84.4 crore for the second quarter ended 30 Sept 2017 as against Rs66.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal
PTI
Natco Pharma’s consolidated total revenue stood at Rs432.2 crore for the second quarter. It was Rs471.1 crore for the same period a year ago. Photo: Reuters
Natco Pharma’s consolidated total revenue stood at Rs432.2 crore for the second quarter. It was Rs471.1 crore for the same period a year ago. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 27.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs84.4 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs66.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs432.2 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs471.1 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of Natco Pharma today settled at Rs996.70 per scrip, up 2.28%on BSE.

First Published: Thu, Nov 02 2017. 04 07 PM IST
