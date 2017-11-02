Natco Pharma Q2 profit rises 27% at Rs84 crore

Natco Pharma’s consolidated total revenue stood at Rs432.2 crore for the second quarter. It was Rs471.1 crore for the same period a year ago. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 27.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs84.4 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs66.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs432.2 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs471.1 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of Natco Pharma today settled at Rs996.70 per scrip, up 2.28%on BSE.