Jaiprakash Associates Q1 profit at Rs765 crore

New Delhi: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs764.99 crore in the quarter ended June, on higher income and lower expenses incurred during the period.

The company had reported a loss of Rs602.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its total income for the April-June period stood at Rs2,602.9 crore, against Rs1,836.61 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s total expenses reduced to Rs2,444.13 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs2,703.26 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company also approved a proposal for raising of funds up to Rs2,000 crore through equity related instruments for meeting capital expenditure, reduction of debt, general corporate purposes and working capital requirements for its businesses. Jaiprakash Associates is into verticals like cement, real estate, hospitality, power etc.