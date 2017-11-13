Idea Cellular reports Q2 net loss at Rs1,107 crore
Idea Cellular reports a net loss after tax of Rs1,107 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs91.5 crore a year earlier
Mumbai: Idea Cellular Ltd posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Monday, as it struggled with the aggressive pricing structure brought in by an upstart rival.
Net loss after tax was Rs1,107 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs91.5 crore a year earlier, Idea Cellular said on Monday.
Analysts on average expected the company to post a loss of Rs1,125 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations of the company, which is merging its operations with Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian unit, fell about 20% to Rs7,466 crore.
First Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 09 48 AM IST
Latest News »
- Vodafone, Idea to sell their standalone tower assets to ATC for $1.2 billion
- New India Assurance shares fall 10% on stock market debut
- Donald Trump showing ‘can be played,’ former intelligence heads say
- United Airlines resumes Newark-Delhi flights after halt due to poor air quality
- Narendra Modi to meet Donald Trump today: 3 issues likely to be discussed
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sluggish economy forces L&T to dim FY18 order flow guidance
Coal India: higher wage provision, lower other income make for a dull Q2
Britannia Industries’ sales growth recovery post-GST on slow bake
Slow business recovery, new investments raise profitability challenge for Blue Star
SBI’s financials improve, but mirror weakness in economy
Share