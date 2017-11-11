Reliance Infra Q2 profit falls 4.6% to Rs544 crore

Reliance Infra’s total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs7,549.95 crore from Rs6,906.87 crore in the same period a year ago. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Saturday reported a 4.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs543.81 crore for the quarter ended 30 September.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs570.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing. However, total income from operations of the Anil Ambani-led infrastructure major rose to Rs7,734.91 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs7,476.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs7,549.95 crore from Rs6,906.87 crore in the same period a year ago. RInfra is into developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.

