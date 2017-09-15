Deals Buzz: PremjiInvest leads in $55 million investment in Apttus

Apttus has raised $329 million in funding to-date. Photo: Reuters

Idea, Vodafone mobile tower assets draw interest from ATC, Brookfield, IDFC Alternatives

American Tower Corp. (ATC), Brookfield Asset Management and IDFC Alternatives have emerged as the front runners for the independent tower assets of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular Ltd in a combined transaction, reports Mint, citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. Read more

Godrej Agrovet, Mahindra Logistics, IEX line up IPOs in October

Godrej Group and the Mahindra Group will see their unlisted companies Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd hit the market with their initial public offerings (IPOs) in October, reports Mint, citing at least three people aware of the development. Private equity-backed Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) is also planning to launch its public offering next month, they added. Read more

ICICI Lombard IPO opens today: Analysts recommend long-term subscription

Although analysts are upbeat about the prospects of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd’s IPO, some have concerns that the offering to raise up to Rs5,700 crore may have been steeply priced, reports Mint. The ICICI Lombard IPO, a pure offer for sale, will see ICICI Bank and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd sell around 86.24 million shares. Read more

Capacit’e Infraprojects IPO subscribed 4.71 times on Day 2

The IPO of Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd, a Mumbai-based construction company, was subscribed 4.71 times on Thursday, the second day of the share sale, data from stock exchanges shows, reports Mint. As of 5pm, the portion of Capacit’e Infraprojects shares reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 5.64 times, while those set aside for non-institutional and retail investors saw subscriptions that were 0.28 and 6.08 times the limit, respectively. Read more

Singapore’s Temasek plans to invest in wearable startup Magic Leap

Magic Leap, a Florida-based start-up, which has raised more than $1.3 billion to build a wearable computing device, is trying to raise even more cash as it readies a long-awaited debut product, reports Bloomberg. Magic Leap has already attracted high-profile investments from companies, including Alibaba Group Holding, Qualcomm and Alphabet’s Google, which invested directly in the firm and put CEO Sundar Pichai on the board. Read more

PremjiInvest leads in $55 million investment in US software company Apttus

PremjiInvest, the investment arm of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, has led a $55 million series E funding in US software provider Apttus. Existing investors Salesforce, K1 and Iconiq participated in the round, reports Times of India. Apttus’s applications configure price quotes, contract lifecycle management, e-commerce, revenue recognition, and order and incentive compensation management. Read more

Soccer-China magnate, ‘Moneyball’ baseball executive eye Barnsley buy

“Moneyball” baseball executive Billy Beane is joining a consortium including Chinese businessman Chien Lee and American investor Paul Conway to acquire English soccer club Barnsley, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday. Read more

Lachlan Murdoch makes fresh bid for Australia’s Ten Network

Lachlan Murdoch’s private company on Friday revised its takeover offer for Australia’s struggling Ten Network Holdings Ltd, according to bid documents reviewed by Reuters.

The fresh offer, which does not give a total value, escalates the battle for the broadcaster from a legal challenge to an already-agreed buyout from US cable network CBS Corp. to a full-scale bidding war. Read more