Reliance Power Q2 profit flat at Rs273 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Power’s consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs273.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company had earned a profit of Rs272.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a statement. Total income decreased to Rs2,379.68 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 2,562.25 crore a year ago.

The group is engaged in only one segment — generation of power — and as such, there is no separate reportable segment, it added. The generation of electricity remains on the lower side in July-September because of monsoon and maintenance.

The hydropower generation goes up in the second quarter, due to which demand for thermal or other segments goes down. Similarly, there is a lot of maintenance work at power plants as well as coal mines during the monsoon, it added.

