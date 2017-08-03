Bajaj Electricals Q1 profit falls 10% to Rs20.50 crore

Bajaj Electricals’ total income from operations was up 7.30% to Rs1,029.41 crore as against Rs959.36 crore in the year-ago period.

New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals on Thursday reported a decline of 10.36% in net profit to Rs20.50 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The company registered a net profit of Rs22.87 crore in April-June period a year ago, Bajaj Electricals said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses were at Rs1,007.15 crore, up 8.01%, as against Rs932.43 crore in the year-ago period.

During the last quarter, Bajaj Electricals’ revenue from consumer products segment was down 14.28% to Rs469.53 crore as against Rs547.78 crore in the June quarter of 2016-17.

Its EPC segment was up 36.06% during the quarter under review to Rs559.83 crore as against Rs411.44 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs329.70 a piece on BSE, up 0.20% from the previous close.