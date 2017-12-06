Swiggy appoints Vishal Bhatia as CEO of new supply business

Under the new supply line vertical, Swiggy also launched an effort to invite restaurants to set up cloud kitchens in neighbourhoods where they don’t already operate.

Bengaluru: Online food delivery start-up Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd) has appointed Vishal Bhatia as chief executive officer for its new supply business, the company said on Tuesday.

Bhatia and his team will work with restaurant partners associated with the platform on plugging gaps on the supply side of Swiggy’s marketplace, the company said. Under the new supply line vertical, Swiggy also launched an effort to invite restaurants to set up cloud kitchens in neighbourhoods where they don’t already operate.

Bhatia comes with 19 years of experience in consumer goods firms like Reckitt Benckiser Group, PepsiCo and Britannia. In his most recent stint at Reckitt Benckiser, Bhatia led the global growth strategy for the company’s personal hygiene product portfolio.

This follows the appointment of Rahul Bothra as Swiggy’s first chief financial officer in September.

“As Swiggy prepares for the next phase in our growth, the new leaders will spearhead strategic initiatives that will create sustainable long-term value for our consumers and the marketplace. This requires concerted efforts and a very strong understanding of the consumer, coupled with the execution excellence that they bring onboard,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy in a statement.