CVC Capital hires Carlyle’s Mohit Goyal as it sets up India investment team

CVC Capital Partners has made its second hire in India as the private equity (PE) firm prepares to set up its India investment team.

The PE firm recently hired Mohit Goyal as an investment director at its new Mumbai office.

Goyal was previously working with Carlyle Group, the American PE heavyweight, at its Mumbai office as a senior associate in the buyout team.

This is the second hire by CVC in India after Amit Soni, who was recently taken on as managing director. Soni was previously working with PE firm General Atlantic.

In December, Mint first reported that CVC is setting up an India office and is scouting for top talent. (bit.ly/2hHiJS7)

The PE firm has relocated its senior managing director Siddharth Patel to India for setting up the new office.

CVC Capital Partners declined to comment.

CVC Capital, which raised its CVC Fund I in 1996, has since raised commitments of more than $85 billion for various PE equity and credit funds, according to the company’s website.

The firm is currently investing from its flagship funds CVC Fund VI and CVC Fund VII. It also manages two Asia-dedicated PE funds—CVC Asia III and CVC Asia IV.

The latest Asian fund has a corpus of $3.5 billion and was raised in 2014.

Across all its active funds, CVC is currently invested in around 50 firms across Europe, the US and Asia.

This year, the PE firm closed its latest flagship fund—CVC Capital Partners Fund VII—a €16 billion fund, the second largest private equity fund closed this year, according to private equity database Preqin. CVC manages €34 billion of active private equity funds.

While it might be a late entrant into the Indian market, the PE firm is not entirely new to India.

In August 2016, The Economic Times had reported that CVC Capital Partners was among private equity funds competing to acquire a significant minority stake in big data analytics firm Mu Sigma at a $1.1-1.2 billion valuation.

In May 2016, Mint reported that the PE firm had evinced interest in buying business process outsourcing firm Minacs Ltd from Capital Square Partners Pte and home-grown PE firm CX Partners Llp.

Earlier in 2015, the firm was also involved in the acquisition battle of London-listed Serco Plc’s Indian business process outsourcing unit, formerly called Intelenet.

The company was eventually acquired by American PE major Blackstone Group.