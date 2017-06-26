GM starts export of Chevrolet Beat to Latin America from India

New Delhi: US auto major General Motors on Monday started shipments of sedan version of Chevrolet Beat to Latin America markets from its Talegaon plant in India, where it has decided to stop selling vehicles by the end of this year.

A consignment of 1,200 Chevrolet Beat sedans is headed to Latin America, following the start of production on 5 June 2017, General Motors (GM) India said in a statement.

Earlier this year, GM India began exporting Chevrolet Beat hatchback to Latin American markets. GM India vice president Manufacturing Asif Khatri said the Talegaon facility is a key export manufacturing hub for GM.

“GM India’s exports have more than tripled in the past year. GM was India’s third-largest passenger vehicle exporter in May - recording our highest monthly total of vehicle exports at 8,297 units,” he added.

The company exports Chevrolet Beat to a number of left- hand-drive markets in Latin America. Last month, unable to turn around its fortunes in India after nearly two decades of struggle, General Motors had announced that it would stop selling its vehicles in the country by 2017-end.

The company has stated that nearly 400 employees have accepted the voluntary separation scheme offered as part of its winding down of domestic operations here.

On the other hand, unhappy over measly compensation offered, GM’s dealers are mulling legal action, including filing a class action suit against the company in the US.