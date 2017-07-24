Walmart India names Future Consumer’s Devendra Chawla as new COO

New Delhi: Walmart India has roped in former CEO of Future Consumer Devendra Chawla as its chief operating officer, according to a person familiar with the development.

Chawla, who had last week quit from Future Consumer—a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, will join as COO of merchandising, marketing and omnichannel function at Walmart India. He will report to Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer.

“This appointment is in sync with company’s plans to set up 50 new stores across India over the next three to four years,” the person said.

Walmart India spokesperson did not comment when contacted. A formal announcement of Chawla’s appointment is expected soon.

Walmart India owns and operates 21 best price modern wholesale stores in nine states across India. The company is seeking to leverage on Chawla’s expertise in food retail as it looks to scale up its retailer development model ‘Mera Kirana Programme’ to enable small kiranas serve their customers better, another person with knowledge of the matter said.

Chawla had joined Future Group in January 2009 as the CEO for its private brands business. He had previously worked at Reliance Retail Ltd, Coca-Cola and Asian Paints.