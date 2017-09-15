US FDA makes 3 observations after inspecting Dr Reddy’s UK plant
US FDA audits Dr Reddy’s API Mirfield plant in UK, issues FDA Form 483 with three observations
New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has made three observations after inspecting its UK facility.
The audit of API Mirfield plant in the UK by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was completed on Friday, Dr Reddy’s said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.
“We have been issued a Form 483 with three observations, which we are addressing,” it added.
As per the US FDA, “FDA Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related acts.”
First Published: Fri, Sep 15 2017. 10 28 PM IST
Latest News »
- NCLT refuses stay on Religare Enterprises investment in Religare Capital Markets
- What are the advantages of converting to a private limited company?
- Punit Goenka re-elected as IBF president
- Xiaomi, Hrithik Roshan’s HRX tie up for special edition of fitness tracker Mi Band
- Drug regulators, industry body to conduct workshops on manufacturing norms
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
FII outflows: Who is stealing India’s thunder?
SBI Life Insurance’s superior growth makes valuations look fair
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins
Share