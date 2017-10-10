Facebook India chief Umang Bedi resigns, hunt on for new managing director

Umang Bedi joined Facebook in July 2016, and was leading the company’s business operations in the South Asia region. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Umang Bedi, managing director, India and South Asia, at Facebook has resigned, the social media network said.

“We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year,” the company said in a statement.

Sandeep Bhushan, director, consumer and media, South Asia will be the interim MD as the company searches for a full-time successor to Bedi, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Bedi joined Facebook in July 2016. Prior to that, he was the managing director—South Asia at Adobe Systems Inc. As a part of the Asia Pacific leadership team, his role was to lead the company’s business operations in the South Asia region.

During his tenure at Facebook, Bedi focused on growing the business, building engagement and partnerships by focusing on verticals, brands and agencies. Mint reported last year that Bedi’s mission was about making Facebook relevant for businesses.

Bedi took over from Kirthiga Reddy, who returned to the US to head the Global Accounts team at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters.

Commenting on Bedi’s exit, Facebook said, “He’s built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best.”