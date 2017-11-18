L&T Construction bags Rs8,650 crore order from MMRDA

The project involves construction of 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Saturday said its construction arm has bagged Rs8,650 crore order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction bagged a order worth Rs8,650 crore from the MMRDA for construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The project involves construction of 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai.

“The proposed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will serve as an economic gateway to Navi Mumbai connecting to Nhava Sheva Port, the Mumbai Pune Expressway and the Mumbai Goa highway” it added.