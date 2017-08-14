Cipla shares surge over 6% after Q1 earnings

After opening the trade on a positive note, Cipla stock further gained 6% to Rs575.40 on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of drug major Cipla on Monday rose over 6% after the company reported 23.63% rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June.

After opening the trade on a positive note, the stock further gained 6% to Rs575.40 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company jumped 6.39% to Rs576.

Cipla on Friday reported a 23.63% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs424.92 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had posted a net profit of Rs343.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs3,525.05 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs3,650.03 crore for the same period a year ago.