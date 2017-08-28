CureFit raises $25 million in fresh round of funding

CureFit founder Mukesh Bansal said the fresh capital will help the start-up expand its geographical footprint in the country and accelerate scale-up of all its business verticals. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Health and wellness start-up CureFit on Monday said it has raised $25 million (over Rs159 crore) in a fresh round of funding to expand its footprint to build innovative products.

The company has raised $25 million in series B round of funding from existing investors Accel Partners, IDG Ventures, Kalaari Capital and UC-RNT fund, CureFit said in a statement.

The fresh capital will help the company expand its geographical footprint in the country and accelerate scale-up of all its business verticals, it added.

“We aim to transform health space in India and build truly customer centric health platform... We will be using this round of investment to further invest in our technology to build innovative products and expand our geographical footprint,” CureFit founder Mukesh Bansal said.

CureFit has seen great traction in first year of business with clear value proposition and sound business model, Partner at Accel Partners, India Subrata Mitra said.