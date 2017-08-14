Santosh Sharma appointed Hindustan Copper CMD
New Delhi: Santosh Sharma was on Monday appointed as chairman and managing director (CMD) of Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL). He is currently director (operations) in the same company.
The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post for a period of five years, an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) said.
Emandi Sankara Rao has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) Ltd. He is at present working as director and CEO of IIFCL Asset Management Company Ltd. Rao has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, the DoPT order said.
The ACC has also approved appointment of Debasis Jana as CMD of Andrew Yule and Co. Ltd (AYCL), Kolkata. He is working as director (planning) in the same company. He will hold the post for five years, the order said.
