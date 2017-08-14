Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts Q1 net loss of Rs25 crore
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar’s net loss stood at Rs77.38 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal
New Delhi: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Monday reported a net loss of Rs25.08 crore for the quarter ended June on higher expenses.
Its net loss stood at Rs77.38 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased to Rs1,798.06 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,379.35 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Bajaj Hindusthan has 14 sugar mills with cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilo litres per day.
Besides sugar, the Shishir Bajaj-led Bajaj group has interests in power, ethanol, real estate, personal care products and infrastructure.
First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 05 10 PM IST
