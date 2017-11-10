Deals Buzz: IIFL arm to raise $500 million real estate credit fund

IIFL Investment Managers is launching its latest real estate debt fund with a target corpus of almost $500 million. Photo: Mint

India plans 20GW solar tender, plans to boost domestic manufacturing

India plans to invite bids for setting up 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity—the world's largest solar tender—at one go, in an attempt to spur domestic manufacturing of solar power equipment, reports Mint.

Wipro Consumer Care to invest in Happily Unmarried

Wipro Consumer Care, the personal care arm of Wipro Enterprises, has agreed to invest an undisclosed amount in consumer products firm Happily Unmarried Marketing Pvt. Ltd, reports Mint.

IIFL arm to raise $500 mn real estate credit fund

IIFL Investment Managers, the wealth and asset management business of IIFL Holdings Ltd, is launching its latest real estate debt fund with a target corpus of almost $500 million, said a senior executive of the firm, reports Mint.

HDFC Standard Life IPO subscribed 4.9 times on the final day

The initial public offering of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd was subscribed 4.88 times on Thursday, the final day of the public offering, on the back of an oversubscription in the institutional and high net-worth individuals (HNI) portions of the share sale, according to data from stock exchanges, reports Mint.

TeleTech buys majority stake in Motif

TeleTech Holdings Inc. on Thursday said that it is acquiring a majority stake in Motif Inc., a digital trust and safety services company based in India and the Philippines, reports Mint.

HPCL expanding lubricant biz in India’s neighbourhood

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is expanding its lubricants business in India's neighbourhood, riding on the Narendra Modi government's strategy to improve relations by forging extensive economic relations, reports TOI.

Times Internet ties up with Truecaller

Times Internet Ltd (TIL) has entered into a partnership with Sweden-based communications and mobile identity platform Truecaller, to make sign-ups and phone number verifications easy for its users, reports TOI.

Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire raises 532.3 mln yuan via private placement

Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Co Ltd issues 41.4 million shares and raises 532.3 million yuan via private placement, reports Reuters. The investment firm is holding 7.3 percent stake (21.4 million shares) in the co, up from 0 percent.

Kanoria Foundation’s Shristi Hotel looking to buy business hotels, resorts

With a corpus of Rs1,500 crore, Shristi Hotel Pvt. Ltd, an arm of Kolkata-based Kanoria Foundation, is looking to acquire business hotels and resorts across the country, with a strategic focus on cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, reports Mint.

EESL plans £100 million investment to buy heat, power utility in UK

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is firming up a £100 million investment plan for buying a combined heat and power utility in the UK, and investing in firms that are setting up fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and large battery storage in Canada, reports Mint.

Kissht raises $10 million from Fosun RZ Capital, others

Digital lending platform Kissht has raised $10 million in a funding round led by Fosun RZ Capital, with participation from Prophet Capital, Beijing and existing investors Ventureast and Endiya Partners, reports Mint.

Qubole raises $25 million from Singtel Innov8, Harmony Partners

Big data and analytics start-up Qubole said Thursday it has raised $25 million in a strategic investment jointly led by Singtel Innov8 and Harmony Partners to expand in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, reports Mint.

Speed of integration key factor in making M&A deals successful: PwC report

While executing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals can in themselves be extremely complex, post-merger integration can also throw up major complications, resulting in some companies failing to achieve the desired results, reports Mint.