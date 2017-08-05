Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Aug 05 2017. 05 57 PM IST

Syndicate Bank Q1 net loss at Rs263 crore

Syndicate Bank’s June quarter total income falls to Rs6,171.49 crore against Rs6,419.12 crore in the year-ago period
PTI
Syndicate Bank’s earnings from corporate and wholesale banking fell to Rs2,088.98 crore for the quarter, from Rs2,562.28 crore a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Syndicate Bank’s earnings from corporate and wholesale banking fell to Rs2,088.98 crore for the quarter, from Rs2,562.28 crore a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Public sector Syndicate Bank on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs263.19 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal due to sharp increase in provisions for bad loans. In comparison, it had reported a net profit of Rs79.13 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal, 2016-17.

The total income during the first quarter of the fiscal also fell to Rs6,171.49 crore, as against Rs6,419.12 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank’s provisioning to cover for bad loans jumped by 79% to Rs1,385.66 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs774.41 crore a year ago.

Its earnings from corporate and wholesale banking fell to Rs2,088.98 crore for the quarter, from Rs2,562.28 crore a year ago. Revenues from retail banking operations were only marginally up at Rs1,984.67 crore for the quarter, from Rs1,973.66 crore a year earlier.

Asset quality of the bank slipped with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 9.96% of the gross advances by 30 June from 7.53% of the gross loans disbursed as on 30 June 2016. Net NPAs were 6.27% of the net loans as at end-June this year, from 5.04% in 30 June 2016. The provision coverage ratio as on 30 June stood at 54.80%.

First Published: Sat, Aug 05 2017. 05 17 PM IST
